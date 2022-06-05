Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Calavo Growers worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 67.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 88.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 152.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $37.84 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

