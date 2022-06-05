Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitae were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE NVTA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

