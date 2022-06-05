Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

