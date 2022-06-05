5,745 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.