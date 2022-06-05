Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DYN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.