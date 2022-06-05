GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $276,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 753 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

DECK opened at $270.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

