17,051 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Altice USA by 21,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 731,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 728,400 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,346,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

