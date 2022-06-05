GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 15,821 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Magnite by 10.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,083,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

