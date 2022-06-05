GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,109 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after buying an additional 123,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

