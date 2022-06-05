GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

