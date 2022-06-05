GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

