GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $279,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.