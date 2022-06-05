GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

