GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

