18,092 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.15 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

