General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.