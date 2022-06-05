Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Enviva were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enviva by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

EVA opened at $77.93 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. Truist Financial began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,643 shares of company stock worth $37,890,810. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

