Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

