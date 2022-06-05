GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $281,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,645,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ALLETE by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.13 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.