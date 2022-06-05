GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.36 on Friday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

