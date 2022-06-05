GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,365,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $981,170,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $849,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

