Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 0.9%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

Get Formidable Fortress ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,118 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 96.80% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.