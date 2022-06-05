Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,625,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.