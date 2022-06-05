Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.
In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.
About Phreesia (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
