Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $6,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $4,857,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

