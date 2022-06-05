Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.22 and its 200 day moving average is $350.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

