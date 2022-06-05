iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.78 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

