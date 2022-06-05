GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after buying an additional 202,307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter.

HEP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

