GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.