GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Nkarta stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.32.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
