GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $289,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

