GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,330 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,052,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.78. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

