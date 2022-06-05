Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Holdings Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

OMER stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

