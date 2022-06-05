GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 468.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.