GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $292,000 in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Acutus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AFIB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.60 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. On average, analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

