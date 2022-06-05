GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $294,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

