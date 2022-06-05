GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,168,000 after buying an additional 288,427 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

