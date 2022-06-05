GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of United Fire Group worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 123.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

United Fire Group Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.