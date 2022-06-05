GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 4,337 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 214.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 92.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 80,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

