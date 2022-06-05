GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 29,622 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

