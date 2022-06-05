GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $301,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $25.53 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

