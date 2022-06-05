APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

NASDAQ APA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

