GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $301,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

