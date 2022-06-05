GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 19,054 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Fisker stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.