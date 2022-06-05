GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers by 12.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1,501.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.68.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $66.68 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

