Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,863 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

