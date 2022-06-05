Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein bought 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,404.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 603,990 shares of company stock valued at $812,489 over the last 90 days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

