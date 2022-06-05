GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

