Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 18,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 666,342.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.19 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.28 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.17.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.