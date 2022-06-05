Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,448.50 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,020,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,030,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,674.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $91.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 232.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

