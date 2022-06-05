Thames Capital Management LLC Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thames Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.40. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

