Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,316,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hubbell stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

